8-bit Gaming In Your Wallet

Arduboy FX Special Edition & Custom Box Art! Now includes over 300 games!

Arduboy FX

A miniature game system the size of a credit card

 
 

200+ Games

Pre-installed titles by members of the Community

open source

Learn to code and create your own games

 

Featured Games

Arduboy FX includes over 200 games pre-installed. Some of our favorite are listed below!

 

Latest Games

Check out the most recent games live in our community

 

 Community

Guides

Whether you are a beginner just getting started or a seasoned developing professional, the Guides section has something for everyone! Tutorials to learn the basics or advanced walkthroughs of more complex topics can be found in the community.

 

 Latest Topics

Stay connected

Sign up with your email address to receive news and updates.